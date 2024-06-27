Riverside International Speedway Preparing for Canada Day Weekend Event

Riverside International Speedway is just days away from its first-ever Canada Day Weekend event. Over the span of three days – Friday to Sunday – attendees will hear from the James Barker Band, and see the NASCAR Canada Series, the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, the Hot Rod Classics presented by Kimco, a Mini Stock open, and a huge fireworks display.

It all kicks off Friday with Country Rocks Riverside Presented by Tidal Tractor featuring James Barker Band – 2024 Juno Award winner for Country Album of the Year. Opening acts include Mabou’s Eddie Cummings and Halifax’s Merimac.

Racing starts at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday; the grandstand gates open at 1:30 p.m. in time for NASCAR practice at 1:45 p.m. and local practice at 2:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. fans get a chance to meet the drivers in a 30-minute autograph session. Pit gates open at 9 a.m. for NASCAR teams and members, and at 11 a.m. for all others. Details are available on the Schedule page at www.riversidespeedway.ca.