Riverside International Speedway Season Ends this Weekend

The summer race season is coming to an end.

Saturday will see the Lucas Oil 150 for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour, as well as championship races for both the Napa Sportsman Series and the MJS/Prime Lift East Coast Mini Stock Tour, take place at Riverside International Speedway. It is the season finale for Riverside.

The Lucas Oil 150 is round 11 of 12 for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour. Antigonish Native Donald Chisholm will be in the hunt for his fourth Lucas Oil 150 win.

The Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 will conclude the Napa Sportsman Series season.

The MJS Holdings/Prime Lift East Coast Mini Stock Tour will also crown its 2018 champion at Riverside on Saturday in the Diamond Trucking 50, round 10 of 10 for the series sophomore season.

The grandstands and box office open at 1 p.m. while the event starts at 5 p.m. . Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races will set the starting grid for the Lucas Oil 150 while the sportsman and mini stock will also compete in heat races prior to their features.