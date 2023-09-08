Riverside International Speedway set to host Season Finale this Weekend

Riverside International Speedway will host its 2023 season finale this Saturday with a Back-to-

School Spectacular.

For this special Back-to-School event everyone 17 & under will be admitted free to the grandstand. Fun activities will include an opportunity for kids to ride in a real race car, a photo booth for pictures with a Bandolero race car and the new track mascot .

The fun starts at 2, kiddies rides at 3, and racing – the last of the season – starts at 4.

Cars and stars of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour will contest the Modern Pump & Metals 150, round 10 of 11 en route to the ’23 championship.

The Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series is back in action after an extended break with the NAPA/Henry’s Autopro 100 for round five of seven for the season.

The Dulux Paint Street Stocks finish their inaugural season Saturday with the Whispering Winds Campground twin 40s.