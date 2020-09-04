Riverside International Speedway Tentatively planning Event for September 26th

Management at Riverside International Speedway in James River have announced they are

tentatively planning an event for September 26th, pending finalizing a Guest Management plan with provincial Public Health officials. The province announced last week the 100-acre facility is on a shortlist of four sports stadiums in Nova Scotia being considered for larger gatherings, with appropriate COVID-19 protocols in place.

The afternoon event will include the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour and at least one other racing series.

The Guest Management Plan would see less than 20 per cent maximum capacity with the grandstand area split into separate zones, each with a maximum of 250 spectators and self-contained with their own entry and exit, washrooms and seating.