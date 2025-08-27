Riverside International Speedway to Hold the Back to School Spectacular on September 6

Riverside International Speedway has one final card this year, on September 6th for the Back to School Spectacular presented by NAPA Auto Parts in New Glasgow, Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury.

More than $16,000 is on the line for the Auto World MASS Sportsman Series competitors as they crown their 2025 champion in the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO 100. The race purse is $10,300 with $2,500 guaranteed to the winner and an additional $6,100 available in bonus programs. The winner could take home as much as $6,250.

The Whispering Winds MASS Mini Stock Championship will also be decided on September 6th in the Fastrac Machining and Fabrication Twins 25’s.

Fans will also be treated to the region’s only vintage car racing series, the Hot Rod Classics presented by Kimco. They are fashioned after race cars from 1985 or older.

The show starts at 5 p.m. with the Kiddie’s Rides, where children can ride along at low speed for a few laps in a stock car with their favourite driver.