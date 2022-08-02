Riverside International Speedway to Host Inaugural East Coast Classics Music Festival and Car Show September 17th

Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced plans to host its inaugural East Coast Classics Music Festival and Car Show on September 17th.

The event will be held at Riverside International Speedway. It begins in the afternoon with a show and shine, where owners of hots rods, classic, antiques, custom cars and special interest can display their vehicles on the asphalt oval. The afternoon will also feature performances by the Privateers and Men of the Deeps on the infield stage.

Following a short break, the entertainment will continue with Jug in Hand, Gunning and Cormier, Beolach and the Minglewood band.

Tickets go on sale at noon today at www.riversidespeedway.ca