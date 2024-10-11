Riverside International Speedway to Host its Season Ending Thanksgiving Special this Weekend

Riverside International Speedway will see action once more this year on Saturday for the Thanksgiving Special event. Named for the facility’s season finale on the same date in 1969, the show will feature East Coast International Pro Stock Tour championship racing in the Scotia Diesel 155, along with the only stop this year for Dulux Paint Street Stocks in the Nickerson Auto 55, and the Eastern 2.0 Waste Systems 55 for the Whisperings Winds MASS Mini Stocks.

The event will culminate with the crowning of the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour 2024 Champion – a title that will be decided in the Scotia Diesel 155.

Besides action on the track, 55th-anniversary celebrations for Saturday also includes free admission for admission for 15 & under, 55 door prizes, canteen specials, and specials on Riverside swag.

Management for Riverside thanked its marketing partners for donating door prizes to help thank fans for their unwavering support since 1969.