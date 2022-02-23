Riverside International Speedway’s Summer Sizzler set for August 20th

Riverside International Speedway has announced plans for its Summer Sizzler presented by

Wilson Equipment, set for August 20th.

The event will include a $5,000-to-win 150-lap feature for the Auto World Maritime Allstar Sportsman Series, a $1,000-to-win feature for the Passione Flooring East Coast Mini Stock Tour and the only visit of the year for the popular Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Car Series.

On top of the $5,000 to the winner of the NAPA Auto Parts/Henry’s Auto Pro 150 for sportsman, laps will be sold at $20 with the money going to the driver that leads the sponsored lap, for a potential $8,000 winner-take-all. The total purse is expected to exceed $24,000 and is one of the richest sportsman races ever in the region.

More information can be found at www.riversidespeedway.ca.