Riverside Speedway announces more dates for 2018 Season

The remainder of the schedule for Riverside Speedway has been announced now that the Maritime Pro-Stock Tour has announced their 2018 schedule. Riverside will host the third race of the schedule, and open their season on June 16 with a 150 lap race. The crown jewel of the tour, the IWK 250 will be held less than a month later on July 14th. Riverside will hold the penultimate race of the season with another 150 lap race on September 8