Riverside Speedway Prepares for the the Start of its 50th Season

Riverside Speedway will kickoff its 50th anniversary season Saturday with the Ceilidh Honda Triple 50s.

The race will see Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour competitors go door-handle to door-handle in a 150-lap feature race – with a twist. The field stop on track after the completion of laps 50 and

100 and a random draw will determine if the running order will be inverted fully, partially, or not at all. The race results will be scored and points awarded in the order the cars cross the finish line at lap 150. The leader of laps 50 and 100 will receive a $500.00 bonus in addition to the winnings they earn based on their finishing order.

The Ceilidh Honda Triple 50s is round three of 12 on the 2019 Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour schedule and the first of three stops for the series this year at Riverside. Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm is set to be part of the field of drivers.

The evening will also feature Napa Sportsman Series Henry’s AUTOPRO 75, the first of four championship points events for the series this year, followed by Atlantic Tiltload pro stock heat races and then feature races for both divisions. The evening’s events start at 6 p.m.