RK MacDonald Nursing Home AGM Set for Thursday

The RK MacDonald Nursing Home will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday evening. It will be held at the RK beginning at 5:30 pm.

The chair of the Nursing Home’s Board of Directors, Camilla Benoit, says the meeting offers highlights of what is being done and accomplishments over the past fiscal year.

Benoit says there will also be an update on how construction of the new RK MacDonald Nursing Home is going. Guest speaker will be Kerry Spears, Project Manager with Colliers Project Leaders. Benoit says construction is going well, favourable weather this summer has aided construction.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2028