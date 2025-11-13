RK MacDonald Nursing Home Foundation’s Lights of Love Campaign Underway

The RK MacDonald Nursing Home Foundation’s Lights of Love Campaign is on the go once again.

The theme for this year’s campaign is Resident Mobility Companions. Terry MacIntyre, CEO of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home, said they are now accepting donations for the campaign, which is in its 28th year. Over that time, the campaign raised a little over $1 million.

The campaign runs until December 7, at which time they will host a reception at the facility. MacIntyre said they are blessed to have the RK MacDonald Foundation, noting the money raised over the years went to many great projects enhancing the lives of residents.

To donate, phone the foundation office at 902-863-2578, extension 223, or visit rkfoundation.ca