RK MacDonald Nursing Home Officials Pleased with Success of Vaccine Program Roll-out

Officials with the RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish say they’re pleased with the roll- out of the COVID-19 vaccination program at the facility. Earlier this month, vaccinations were completed for all residents, designated care providers, and family members. The program began vaccinations of staff members in early March, and mid-March for residents.

CEO Michelle Thompson says to have that level of protection is a big relief.

Thompson says she’s pleased and very proud with how smoothly the vaccinations went. Thompson says infection prevention and control has always been a priority. Thompson says she’s indebted to the ongoing support and diligence of the staff.