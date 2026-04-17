Road Construction Work to take Place on a Couple of Antigonish Streets, Beginning Monday

Road work is set to continue for a pair of Antigonish streets.

On Monday, construction crews will be on West Street, from James Street to Highland Drive, to complete work started in the fall including curb and sidewalk upgrades, a retaining wall in front of the skatepark, and asphalt on the street.

Traffic control measures and detours via Fairview Street will be in place, and motorists should expect delays.

Also on Monday, construction on the bay Street project will resume for the section of east Main Street between Haley Road and Adam Street. Beginning April 20, traffic control will be in place each evening at 6 and will remain in effect overnight until 7 am, concluding Friday morning. The work includes extending the sewer line under the tracks, installing curb and sidewalk, and laying asphalt on both the street and active transportation trail.

As work progresses, the town of Antigonish will post traffic notices.