Road to the 2018 Special Olympics National Games begins today with the Law Enforcement Torch Run

It’s another sign that the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games are just around the corner. This morning, the torch for the games will begin its province-wide run across the province, beginning at Grand Parade in Halifax.

Called the Nova Scotia Law Enforcement Torch Run, the torch will be carried by police, corrections and fisheries officers, sheriffs and Special Olympics athletes from across Canada

One of those who will carry the flame is a veteran of the torch run, RCMP auxiliary constable John Pellerin, who says being involved is such a thrill.

Once the torch leaves Halifax, it will head west, through the Annapolis Valley and South Shore, then to Truro and on to Cape Breton, and finally on the 31st in Pictou County to the Opening Ceremonies in Antigonish.