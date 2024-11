Last night, the new Pictou County council was sworn in at the Decoste Centre for a new term.

There are many familiar names, including Ronnie Baillie, who is back on council representing District 4.

District 1’s Joe MacDonald and Donald Parker in District 7 are the new faces on council. Robert Parker was elected by council for another term as Warden, while Wayne Murray was chosen Deputy Warden by acclamation.