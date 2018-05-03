Robertson says climbing to the Summit of a Mountain in the Himalayas was the Most Challenging Adventure of His Life

An Antigonish County photographer says it’s more than what he could have hoped for. Warren Robertson, the owner of Scope Digital Media has returned from a fund-raising mountain climbing expedition for True Patriot Love. It’s a Canadian charity that supports military families. Robertson was the official photographer on this climb.

The expedition successfully made it to the summit of Lobuche East, an elevation of about 20,000 feet.

Robertson says the trip far exceeded his expectations and was the most challenging adventure of his life.

Robertson estimates he brought back about seven thousand pictures as well as videos. The group hopes to raise $1 million from this expedition; fund-raising will continue for the rest of the year.