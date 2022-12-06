Tim Horton's Antigonish
Robing Ceremony for incoming Provincial Court Judge Nicole Rovers Set for December 16th

Antigonish County resident Nicole Rovers will officially begin her new duties as a Provincial

Nicole Rovers (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

Court Judge next week.

A robing ceremony for Rovers will be held on Friday, December 16th at 2 p.m.  Attendance at the robing ceremony is by invitation only.  However the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Nova Scotia Court’s website at www.courts.ns.ca.
Rovers was appointed a Provincial Court Judge in June.  For much of her legal career, she was as a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid, where she focused on family, criminal and appeal work.