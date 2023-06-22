Robing Ceremony Planned In Pictou for Provincial Court Judge Bryna Hatt

The Provincial Court of Nova Scotia is hosting a robing ceremony in Pictou this Friday, June 23, to officially welcome Judge Bryna Hatt, who was appointed to the Bench on Feb. 3, 2023.

Attendance at this event is by invitation only; however, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Courts of Nova Scotia website.

Hatt graduated with her law degree from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in 2007, and later went on to earn her Master of Laws (LL.M) from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Before her appointment, Hatt was the founding partner of Fraser Hatt Law in Port Hawkesbury. At the time of her appointment, she was also a Certified Workplace Investigator and an Adjudicator of the Nova Scotia Small Claims Court. She also taught Business Law at St. Francis Xavier University, in the Schwartz School of Business.