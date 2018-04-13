ROC Centre holds Grand Opening
Port Hawkesbury’s Regional Occupation Centre celebrated it’s Grand Opening today in its new expanded facility. A ceremony to officially open the upgraded
and larger ROC Centre was held this morning.
The ROC Centre’s Diana Poirier says the expanded building gives them additional flexibility.
Poirier says the new space gives their members opportunities to learn more employment skills. The ROC Centre has been in existence since 1975.