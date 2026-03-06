Officials with the ROC Society in Port Hawkesbury Concerned about Provincial Budget Cuts

Officials with the ROC Society in Port Hawkesbury say they are deeply concerned about the the recently announced provincial budget cuts, and the impact it will have on the people and families they support.

Executive Director Karen MacLean says it faces a 12.45 per cent cut to core funding, which significantly affects its ability to deliver essential programs while aligning its services to the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy.

MacLean says while the society understands the difficult decisions facing the Nova Scotia Government right now, it is urging the province to reconsider the funding reductions. She says while recognizing the challenges of the existing fiscal environment, reductions of this size can carry real and unintended consequences for individuals with disabilities, their caregivers, families and the many sectors connected to them.