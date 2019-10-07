Rodger Cuzner Prepares exit from Public Life

With the federal election upon us, a long-time political vet is getting ready to hang it up.

Incumbent Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner decided not to add his name to the ballot this time around and will step down after the October 21 election. Cuzner became an MP in 2000, for the former Bras d’Or Cape Breton riding.

When asked what advice he would offer to voters in the coming election, Cuzner said it’s become more difficult to be informed with the amount of misinformation on social media. He pointed to the US political scene and the difficulties in filtering fact from fiction.

Cuzner said lobby groups can twist information in a manner that’s dangerous and doesn’t do the county’s democracy any good.