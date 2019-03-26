Roger MacKay to Seek Conservative Nomination in Central Nova

Westville Mayor Roger MacKay is looking to make a move to federal politics. MacKay has

announced his intention to run for the Conservative Party’s nomination in Central Nova for the upcoming federal election.

MacKay has been involved with Westville Town Council since 1994. For the past decade, he’s been the town’s Mayor. MacKay says his municipal experience has given him a strong understanding of the needs of the community. He adds the challenges rural communities face when it comes to infrastructure, government red tape and the struggling local economy is making it more difficult for rural communities to survive.

MacKay says he wants to ensure young people have an opportunity to live, work and raise their family in Central Nova. He says taxes are too high, finding a good paying job is too difficult and the current federal government isn’t making life easier for taxpayers.