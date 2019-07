The mayor of Westville is temporarily stepping down. Roger MacKay has taken a leave of

absence from the town effective until the end of October, as he will soon be hitting the campaign trail as the Conservative candidate for Central Nova in the coming federal election. During this time, MacKay will not be paid an honorarium from the town, and he will not be involved in council meetings or votes. In the meantime, deputy mayor Lennie White will chair council meetings.