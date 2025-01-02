Roll-Out of the Provincial School Lunch Program Among the Highlights in 2024 for Premier Tim Houston

With a big election win and party majority, 2024 was a big year for Nova Scotia Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston. During November’s provincial election, Houston’s PCs won 43 of the 55 seats in the Nova Scotia Legislature.

As for personal highlights for the year, Houston pointed to the provincial school lunch program roll-out, noting they didn’t wait for the federal government but instead just got to work. He called it a general change, noting he is very proud of the program. Another proud moment was patients moving into Hogan Court in West Bedford. He called it the model for moving patients out of hospital beds and getting them into a place where they can receive needed care before they go home.

Houston called Nova Scotia a province on the move, with incredible opportunities. For this mandate, he said he is focussed on growing the economy, pointing to the province’s potential in a number of sectors including energy, the fishery, forestry, and agriculture. As premier, Houston said it is his job to help unlock some of that potential.