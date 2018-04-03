Ron MacGillivray Chev Buick GMC 150 to Open Riverside International Speedway Season

The opener of Riverside International Speedway’s season will once again be the Ron MacGillivrary Chev Buick GMC 150. The Antigonish dealership has agreed to be the premier sponsor of this race for the 11th straight season.

The event will be June 16th, the third round of 12 stops on the 2018 Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour. Dylan Blenkhorn of Truro is expected to be at the start line for the event. He’s won the race the past two seasons. He also won the IWK 250 in 2017. Antigonish native Donald Chisholm has also won this race twice.