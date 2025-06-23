Roof Over Your Head Antigonish enjoying new location

A Roof Over Your Head Antigonish has a new home.

It has moved in recent months from a small office downtown to a much larger location, a storefront at the James Street Plaza.

Executive Director Speireag Hendra says the new location is a more visible, accessible, inviting and welcoming space.

Hendra says in the last fiscal year, the office supported about 700 people, most of them facing housing insecurity. The caseload is about 150 to 200 people, including some living rough; in tents, camper trailers, shacks, under bridges, in the woods and in cars.

Looking ahead, Hendra says they organization is working on a future project, to provide supportive housing for clients. That project is in its early stages.