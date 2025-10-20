Rooted Gala In November Nearing a Sell-Out

David Hovell, chair of the ROOTED Gala, said the upcoming event is almost sold out.

The ROOTED Gala is a fundraising event falling under the auspices of 4-H Nova Scotia. Hovell, who described the event as a one-of-a-kind farm-to-table culinary experience meant to serve as a celebration of local food and the farmers involved, said there is a connection to the event and the local area with Heatherton being where 4-H started in Nova Scotia 103 years ago.

Home Hardware Stores Limited is the presenting sponsor of the event, set for November 5 at the Halifax Convention Centre. Tickets are available at RootedGala.ca