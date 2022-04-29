Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Corporate and development office with Paq’tnkek First Nation receives the Patrick C Hanley Community Builder Award

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and AGM saw some hardware go out

to deserving recipients, including Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Corporate and development office with Paq’tnkek First Nation.

Paul received the Patrick C Hanley Community Builder Award, calling the award a touching honour, particularly after reading about Hanley and meeting his family. She said she received the award for her work with getting the Bayside Travel Centre up and running, and her many other efforts around Paq’tnkek.

The award is offered to a community leader, entrepreneur or employee who demonstrated compassion for their fellow citizens, is dedicated to a cause, an organization, and/or a vision that is important to them and the community at large, and demonstrates high standards for volunteering and community development.

The award also came with $500, which Paul offered to a youth group in Paq’tnkek. On April 21, Paul accepted Bayside’s Visitor Services Award from Coastal Nova Scotia.