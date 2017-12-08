Rose Paul of Paqtnkek named to the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

The director of economic development for the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation has found her way to the Antigonish Chamber’s board of directors. Rose Paul is the first

Mi’kmaq representative to be appointed to the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce board.

Paul has been instrumental in the development of the 15.3 million dollar highway interchange project, and was recently voted as individual economic development officer of the year by the national Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers, or Cando.

Paul will attend her first meeting for the board of directors at the end of January.