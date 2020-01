The rotavirus vaccine is now available to babies born after November first of last year. Babies receive it orally and is being provided as part of the province’s routine immunizations at two, four and six months of age.

Rotavirous is a highly contagious virus that causes gastroinstestinal illness in children, affecting kids typically between three and 24 months.

The vaccine is available in doctors’ offices, primary care clinics and local public health offices.