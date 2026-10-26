Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate Amanda Mombourquette says Housing, Health Care and Affordability are Key Themes Raised by Nova Scotians during Her Campaign
Oct 26, 2026 | Local News
Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette says some common themes are emerging as she campaigns across Nova Scotia.
Nova Scotia Liberal Leadership Candidate Amanda Mombourquette with 989XFM News Director Ken Kingston
Mombourquette says what she is hearing most from Nova Scotians is housing, health care and affordability.
Mombourquette says her platform is being well received by potential delegates on such issues as improving access to reliable health care, increasing safety in our communities, dealing with climate adaptation, and economic prosperity. She says these matters are top of mind with Nova Scotians.
Also seeking the leadership is Liberal MLA Becky Druhan
Provincial Liberals will choose their new leader on November 21st.