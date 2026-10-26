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Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate Amanda Mombourquette says Housing, Health Care and Affordability are Key Themes Raised by Nova Scotians during Her Campaign

Oct 26, 2026 | Local News

Provincial Liberal Leadership candidate and Richmond County native Amanda Mombourquette says some common themes are emerging as she campaigns across Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Liberal Leadership Candidate Amanda Mombourquette with 989XFM News Director Ken Kingston

Mombourquette says what she is hearing most from Nova Scotians is housing, health care and affordability.
Mombourquette says her platform is being well received by potential delegates on such issues as improving access to reliable health care, increasing safety in our communities, dealing with climate adaptation, and economic prosperity.  She says these matters are top of mind with Nova Scotians.
Also seeking the leadership is Liberal MLA Becky Druhan
Provincial Liberals will choose their new leader on November 21st.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.