The Royal Canadian Legion Antigonish Branch 59 is hosting the Royal Canadian Legion Nova Scotia-Nunavut Command 57th Convention May 16-19. The event will include opening ceremonies, a remembrance parade on May 18, business sessions, and district caucuses. The convention will also include plans for the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian legion, set to take place in over a year.

James Matheson, area chairman and past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Antigonish Branch 59, Matheson said they are expecting around 225 delegates from Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ottawa, and visiting commands.

Matheson said it`s a great time for folks who don`t stop into Antigonish very often to see the town, calling it a wonderful weekend to show off what Antigonish and the local legion are all about. He noted the local legion is proud of what it has and the support it receives from the community.

Matheson said the public is welcome to attend the parade on Sunday morning, which starts around 9 a.m. at the cenotaph.