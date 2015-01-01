Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 Antigonish Prepare for Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Antigonish Remembrance Day Ceremony is set for at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11 at the Cenotaph Monument at Columbus Field.

Prior to the ceremony, the veteran’s march will begin at 10:30 at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre, home of Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59, move on to Church Street, then onto Main Street and head to the field. The March will return the same way after the ceremony and traffic will be closed in the area during the march.

Residents are asked to be at Columbus Field at 10:45 a.m..

Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 president Tim Hinds said Antigonish Town and County sent a lot of people overseas to serve their country.

Also on November 11, the Arras Branch 59 is hosting four bands at the legion, running from 1-6 p.m., and residents are welcome to come down.