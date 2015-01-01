Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 in Antigonish Launches Annual Poppy Campaign

The Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 in Antigonish kicked off its annual poppy campaign on Friday ahead of Remembrance Day ceremonies set for November 11.

James Matheson, past president of the local branch, said the money raised stays in the community and goes into a trust fund to support various programs.

Poppies are distributed throughout the town and county. Matheson said wearing a poppy is about supporting those who served and thanking them for their service.

Residents are asked to gather at Columbus Field at 10:45 a.m. for the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony. There will also be a legion church service on Sunday, November 5 at 10:30 at St. James United Church.