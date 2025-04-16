Royal Canadian Legion Nova Scotia-Nunavut Command 57th Convention to be Held in May

The Royal Canadian Legion Nova Scotia-Nunavut Command 57th Convention is running in Antigonish May 16-19.

The command convention, which takes place every two years, will be a meeting of the 102 legion branches in Nova Scotia as well as others. The three days will include opening ceremonies with a remembrance parade on May 18, business sessions, and district caucuses. The convention will also include plans for the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian legion, set to take place in over a year.

James Matheson, area chairman and past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Antigonish Branch 59, said they expect around 225 delegates from Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ottawa, and visiting commands.

Matheson said it will be a great opportunity to show off Antigonish to the visitors.