Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign Launches Friday

The annual poppy campaign for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 kicks off Friday, October 31, at the legion. Past legion president James Matheson said the celebration is set for 10 a.m., where legion members will hand out the first poppies to the Antigonish Town Mayor and County Warden, before distributing the poppy trays to participating local businesses.

A large number of businesses take part, with Matheson said the legion also hands out poppies at schools and nursing homes so everybody can wear one. He also noted the four main spots where they will have poppies and legion members are the NSLC, Sobeys, Superstore, and Walmart.

Matheson thanked local students for participating in local poster and poetry campaigns through the legion.