Late Bus: Rte 193 in Inverness with driver Bill Davis, serving SAERC, Tamerac Education Centre will be travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
A new report presented to Westville Town Council recommends repair or replacement of most the community's sidewalks in the next few years. http://bit.ly/3LkvkVi
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative Government Deli...3:59 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled its first budget since taking office last year. Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says total government spending is $13.2 billion, and projects a deficit of $506.2 million. As expected, the Tories have followed through with a promise made during last summer’s election campaign to spend heavily […]
Town of Westville names new Chief Administrative Officer10:26 am | Read Full Article
Westville will soon have a new Chief Administrative Officer. After a series of interviews with candidates across the country, Mayor Lennie White says that Scot Weeres has been chosen to be the new CAO. Weeres has many years experience in both provincial and municipal posts in Ontario, BC, and the Northwest Territories, and begins his […]
Seedings set at USport Nationals, Conlan MacKenzie Does Well...12:24 pm | Read Full Article
The seedings have been set for the USports National Men’s Hockey Championship, to be held this week at Acadia University in Wolfville. The St. FX X-Men, seeded fifth at the tourney will play fourth seed Brock Badgers in the opening quarterfinal of the tournment at 1 o’clock Thursday. The University of Alberta Golden Bears, the […]