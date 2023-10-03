Rug Hooking Exhibition “Every Child Matters; Finding a Way Forward”, a collaboration Between Mi’kmaq Artists and Rug Hookers Opens in Port Hawkesbury

An art exhibition that is a collaboration between the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia, five

Mi’kmaq artists and Indigenous communities is on display at the J. Franklin Wright Gallery in Port Hawkesbury.

The exhibition is called “Every Child Matters; Finding a Way Forward”. The Guild commissioned five Mi’kmaq artists from the Maritimes, who produced eleven designs that could be rug hooked, honouring the Indigenous children who suffered and died in Residential Schools and the survivors who were taken from their families and culture. Among the five Mi’kmaq artists, two are from Nova Scotia, Lorne Julien and Gerald Gloade, both from Millbrook.

In all, 66 works were completed by 48 rug hookers from Canada, the United States and Great

Britain.

One of the curators of the exhibition, Anne Marie Harley, says the reaction to those who have viewed the works has been emotional.

The exhibition, which has been touring Nova Scotia for the past year, has received support from the province’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department.

The art exhibit will continue at the Gallery in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre until October 20th