Rugby X-Women Dominate AUS Major Awards and All-Star Team

St.FX women’s rugby goes into tonight’s AUS championship game with a number of major awards. For the third consecutive year, Joanna Alphonso was named the conference MVP. StFX X-Women fly half Danielle Franada has been named the AUS rookie of the year. As well, head coach Mike Cavanagh has been named AUS coach of the year for the tenth time.

Seven players altogether from St.FX were also named to the AUS Women’s Rugby All-Star team. St.FX plays for the AUS championship today against Acadia at Oland Stadium.