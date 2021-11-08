Rugby X-Women to Play Ottawa in Quarterfinals at USports Nationals

The quarterfinal match-ups are set for the USports National Women’s Rugby Championship in Kingston, Ontario.

The AUS champion St. FX X-Women will face the always tough Ottawa Gee-Gees, who have medalled at each of the previous five USports championships, winning their only title in 2017. St. FX and Ottawa will play at 12 Atlantic Time Wednesday.

The other AUS team at the championship, the Acadia Axewomen, will face the undefeated RSEQ champion Laval Rouge et Or. That match starts at 6 p.m. Atlantic Time Wednesday.

Other quarterfinals feature OUA Champion Guelph Gryphons against Canada West Silver Medalist Victoria Vikes and host Queen’s against the undefeated Canada West Champion UBC Thunderbirds.