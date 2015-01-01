Rugby’s Akwaima Akpan, Amanda Smith and Kyle Cordeiro named St. FX Athletes of the Week

STFX has three athletes of the week.

X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith and X-Women Rugby lock Akwaima Akpan are co-winners of the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Smith, a second year Education student (5th year eligibility) from Ottawa, ON was named AUS championship MVP in leading her team to the conference banner this weekend, the first since 2016. Smith was the player of the game in the championship game in a 2-1 win over Cape Breton, scoring the game-tying goal in the second half.

Akpan, a first year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, NS, was named the AUS championship MVP as she helped lead her team to a 26-22 victory over UPEI in the AUS final to claim the championship banner. Earlier in the week she was recognized as the AUS rookie of the year and an AUS all-star. She finished the season with 35 points, fourth overall in AUS scoring.

X-Men Soccer midfielder Kyle Cordeiro is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Cordeiro, a fourth year Business student from Oakville, ON was named AUS championship MVP in leading his team to the conference banner this weekend. Cordeiro was also named the AUS conference MVP earlier in the week and was an AUS first team all-star.