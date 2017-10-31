Rugby’s Alphonso, Cross Country’s Rawling named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Outstanding performances in conference finals in Rugby and Cross Country have been recognized in the latest selections for St. FX Athletes of the Week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Prop Joanna Alphonso, who scored four tries in a 58-21 win over Acadia in the AUS Final. She was also named Championship MVP.

The Male Athete of the Week is X-Men Cross Country runner Angus Rawling, who won the indvidual gold medal at the AUS championship in Wolfville. He was also named AUS Cross Country male Athlete of the Year. He led his X-men to a second place finish at the championship.