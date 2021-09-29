Rugby’s Camryn Kleynhans and Soccer’s Cameron Shaw named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby flanker Camryn Kleynhans is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Kleynhans, a first year Science student from Wellington, Ontario earned STFX player of the game honours in the X-Women’s close loss to Acadia Saturday afternoon in a hard fought game. She led the team in tackles and was strong on line-outs.

X-Men Soccer forward Cameron Shaw is STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Shaw, a first year Business student from Ottawa, Ontario was named Player of the Game player in the X-Men’s 3-1 come from behind win over Memorial on Sunday. His set piece delivery created a key assist in the game winning goal in the second half.