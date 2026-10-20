Rugby’s Grace Bender, Football’s Deion Blackwood and Soccer’s Sam Barrowclife named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby flanker Grace Bender is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Bender, a first-year Education student from Lakefield, Ont. played a big game in the X-Women’s 26-22 win over UPEI Wednesday night in the AUS semifinal playoff game, helping her team advance to the AUS final. Named Player of the Game for her efforts, Grace was a dominant factor on the X defense with a high work rate and many tackles. Bender is also the Atlantic University Sport Female Athlete of the Week.

X-Men Football quarterback Deion Blackwood is co-winner of the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Blackwood, a third-year Business student from Kanata, Ont. led a strong X-Men offense in a dominant 51-7 win over Mount Allison Saturday afternoon. Deion was 19-29 in passing for 318 total yards and threw four touchdowns. He currently leads the AUS conference in yards/game with 210.8 and touchdowns with 12. Blackwood is also the Atlantic University Sport Male Athlete of the Week.