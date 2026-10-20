Rugby’s Grace Bender, Football’s Deion Blackwood and Soccer’s Sam Barrowclife named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Men Soccer 3rd, X-Women Hockey 5th in latest U Sports Rankings
STFX has a pair of teams in the national rankings this week. The undefeated X-Men soccer team are ranked third in the country while the X-Women hockey team is ranked fifth.
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.