Listen Live

Listen Live

Rugby’s Grace Bender, Football’s Deion Blackwood and Soccer’s Sam Barrowclife named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Oct 20, 2026 | Sports

X-Women Rugby flanker Grace Bender is the Subway STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Grace Bender (St. FX Athletics photo)

Bender, a first-year Education student from Lakefield, Ont. played a big game in the X-Women’s 26-22 win over UPEI Wednesday night in the AUS semifinal playoff game, helping her team advance to the AUS final. Named Player of the Game for her efforts, Grace was a dominant factor on the X defense with a high work rate and many tackles.  Bender is also the Atlantic University Sport Female Athlete of the Week. 
 
 

Deion Blackwood (St. FX Athletics photo)

X-Men Football quarterback Deion Blackwood is co-winner of the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Blackwood, a third-year Business student from Kanata, Ont. led a strong X-Men offense in a dominant 51-7 win over Mount Allison Saturday afternoon. Deion was 19-29 in passing for 318 total yards and threw four touchdowns. He currently leads the AUS conference in yards/game with 210.8 and touchdowns with 12. Blackwood is also the Atlantic University Sport Male Athlete of the Week. 
 

 

Sam Barrowcliffe (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
X-Men Soccer forward Sam Barrowcliffe is co-winner of the Subway STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Barrowcliffe, a fifth-year Arts student from Princeton, Ont. scored a pair of goals in two weekend wins that helped the U SPORTS No. 3 ranked X-Men set a team record. He scored the X-Men’s first goal in their 3-1 win over Moncton on Saturday, and scored the second goal of the game in a 4-0 win over UNB.  

Other Sports Stories

Sports Roundup – October 18

Oct 18, 2026

LOCAL SPORTS AUS: In Football, the X-Men delivered a commanding performance in Sackville, piling up 51 points and scoring in all four quarters to cruise to a 51–7 victory over the Mount Allison Mounties. Quarterback Deion Blackwood led the offensive attack, completing...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.