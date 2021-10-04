Rugby’s Hannah Ellis, Soccer’s Nick Aquino are St. FX University’s Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby fly half Hannah Ellis is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Ellis, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from Halifax, earned STFX player of the game honours in the X-Women’s 45-17 victory over UPEI on Sunday. She scored one try in the game and was a leader on the field for the X-Women with her strong play on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Ellis is currently third overall in AUS scoring with 25 points on the season for the X-Women.

X-Men Soccer midfielder Nick Aquino is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week for the week. Aquino, a fifth year Business student from Dartmouth, was named Player of the Game player in both X-Men games this weekend. In a tough 3-0 loss to Cape Breton on Friday, he was dominant in the STFX midfield, and he again led the way Sunday in the X-Men’s 1-0 victory over Acadia. He scored the game winning goal early in the game as the U SPORTS No. 4 ranked X-Men improved to 6-1-0 on the season in sole position of 1st place in the AUS standings.

X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Fagnan, a third year Business student from Bonnyville, AB put up big numbers in the X-Men’s 32-29 win over Bishops, going 22 for 40 for 290 passing yards and throwing three touchdowns. He also rushed for a one-yard TD himself and had nine total rushes for 56 yards.

X-Men defensive back Ethan Mastin is the StFX Football Defensive Player of the Week for the week. Mastin, a fourth year Science student from Chilliwack, BC had several key defensive plays for the X-Men in their 32-29 win over Bishop’s on Saturday and was named Player of the Game. In addition to his one solo tackle in the game, he had a forced fumble, two interceptions and a big play in the 2nd quarter with a blocked field goal attempt.

X-Men defensive back Nathan Cayouette was named the StFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 3, 2021. Cayouette, a first year Human Kinetics student from Strathmore, AB played on all special teams coverage in the X-Men’s 32-29 win over Bishop’s on Saturday. He had two solo and two assisted tackles and was outstanding in blocking on the special teams defensive coverage throughout the game.