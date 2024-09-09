Rugby’s Janet Kennedy, Soccer’s Myroslav Zastavnyy named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby prop Janet Kennedy is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Kennedy, a fourth year Health student from Ottawa, ON, was named player of the game in the X-Women’s 35-17 win over SMU in Halifax Saturday afternoon to open up the AUS season. She scored two tries in the game, the third and fourth ones of the afternoon and both in the second half, to give STFX a commanding lead on route to the win.

X-Men Soccer forward Myroslav Zastavnyy was named the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Zastavnyy, a second year Arts student from Toronto, ON scored the lone X goal in their 1-1 draw with Dalhousie Sunday afternoon in the X-Men’s home opener. His goal was a crucial one that came late in the game in the 85th minute to tie the match and was his second goal early on in this AUS season.

The football players of the week are X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan, linebacker Jordan Forrest, and kicker punter Ben Hadley.