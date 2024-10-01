Rugby’s Katie Douglas and Soccer’s Logan Rieck named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Rugby and Soccer.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Fullback Katie Douglas. The fourth year Arts student from Charlottetown was the player of the game Saturday in the X-Women’s 26-12 win over the UPEI Panthers in a key victory on the road Saturday. Douglas scored two tries in the game and was close to crossing the try line a third time in the final minutes of play. She currently has three tries this AUS season.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Soccer midfielder Logan Rieck. The fifth year Human Kinetics student from Cambridge, Ontario was the player of the game in the X-Men’s 3-1 win Sunday over Memorial, scoring the first two St. FX goals in the opening six minutes of the game. He also played a strong game for the X-Men on Saturday in their 5-0 win over Saint Mary’s, assisting on their first goal. He has 10 points on the season, including three goals.