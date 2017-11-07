Rugby’s Meyer, Soccer’s Taylor named St. FX Athletes of the Week
X-Women Rugby fullback Jaelei Meyer and X-Men Soccer defender Alex Taylor are the St. FX Athletes of the Week. Meyer was a tournament all-star at the U
Jaelei Meyer
Sports National Rugby Championship and named the player of the game in Sunday’s 22-12 Bronze Medal Game victory for the X-Women over Calgary.
Taylor was a leader on the field for the X-Men in their heart-breaking 1-0 loss to UNB in the semi-finals of the AUS Men’s Soccer
Alex Taylor
Championship in Sydney. Taylor was one of the X-Men’s most consistent players all season.
In football the X-Men Players of the week are running back Jordan Socholotiuk on Offence, Linebacker Kadel King on Defence and Kicker/Punter Jonathan Heidebrecht on Special Teams.