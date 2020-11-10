Rugby’s Tashyla Tynes, Soccer’s Seamus MacDonald named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Rugby player Tashayla Tynes was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Tynes,

a 2nd year Arts student from Halifax, has been the most consistent player for the X-Women over their series of intra-squad games.

X-Men Soccer goalkeeper Seamus MacDonald was named the StFX Male Athlete of the Week. MacDonald, a 4th year Business student from Antigonish, NS had a stellar performance in goal for Team Blue in Sunday’s intra-squad game.

First year tight end Jack True, a Business student from Yarmouth, is the StFX offensive football player of the week. Cole Virtanen, Human Kinetics student from Nanaimo, BC, is the X-men defensive football player of the week and Zack Kuhn, an arts student from Penetanguishene, Ontario, was named the specail teams player of the week.